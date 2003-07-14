NBC revs down, profits up

General Electric Co. reported Friday that NBC's revenues dipped 2% in the second quarter to $1.95 billion and for the first half were down 14% to $3.4 billion.

Part of that falloff is the comparison to Olympic Games money it had in early 2002.

Operating profits are up, however: 26% in the second quarter to $638 million and 20% for the first half to just over $1 billion.