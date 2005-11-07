NBC Returns To The Office

NBC has picked up a full-season order for its sophomore Steve Carell comedy, The Office. The show is averaging a solid 3.9/9 in adults 18-49 in its post-My Name is Earl timeslot on Tuesdays.

While NBC is said to have been looking for a companion to break-out freshman comedy, Earl (which also has been rumored to be a candidate to be moved to Thursdays), The Office has held up well recently, averaging a 72% retention rate out of Earl in the demo over the last two weeks, its highest numbers yet.



The show is executive-produced by Ben Silverman, Greg Daniels, Ricky Gervais, Stephen Merchant and Howard Klein.