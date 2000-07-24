NBC retakes 18-49

After taking the adults 18-49 trophy for the first time since March 1994, CBS had to relinquish the prize to NBC this week. Largely propelled by Survivor and Big Brother, CBS posted a 3.1 rating/10 share in adults 18-49 for the week ended July 16, according to Nielsen Media Research.

NBC (3.3/11) had first-place bragging rights in the demo, but CBS should still be pleased: It's up 35% in the demo over the same time last year.

ABC (3.2/10) was a close third, followed by FOX (2.8/9).