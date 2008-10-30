NBC Reportedly Considering Reality Chief Swap

BBC Worldwide America’s Paul Telegdy is in line to take over as NBC’s head of reality, according to reports.



According to B&C sister publication Variety, NBC insiders have confirmed Telegdy is expected to replace Craig Plestis, who is NBC’s exec vice president of alternative programming, development and specials.



With alternative programming becoming more and more crucial to a network’s bottom line due to its relatively low costs in many cases, the heat has been turned up on reality chiefs.



CBS recently made a switch in their top reality job when they hired Jennifer Bresnan to replace Ghen Maynard.