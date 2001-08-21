NBC repeats extend streak
NBC made it 18 straight weeks as the top-rated network in adults 18-49 - even without Fear Factor.
NBC averaged a 2.8 rating in adults 18-49 for the week of Aug. 13-19, according to Nielsen Media Research. NBC got strong showings from a pair of Will & Grace episodes, along with repeats of Friends and Law & Order
