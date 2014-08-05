NBC Renews ‘Welcome to Sweden’

NBC has renewed comedy Welcome to Sweden, the network announced Monday. The move comes just three days after the network renewed another summer comedy, Undateable.

The series stars Greg Poehler as an American man who moves to Sweden. Poehler executive produces with his sister, Amy Poehler.

Welcome to Sweden has averaged a 0.8 live-plus-same day Nielsen rating among adults 18-49 since its premiere July 10.

The series is produced by Entertainment One Television, TV4, FLX and Syskon.