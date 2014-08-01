NBC Renews 'Undateable'

NBC has has renewed summer multi-camera comedy Undateable. The freshman series from executive producer Bill Lawrence has received a 10-episode order for a second season.

Undateable premiered May 29 with a 1.3 live-plus-same day Nielsen rating among adults 18-49—the best bow for a summer comedy from one of the Big Four broadcasters since ABC's The Goode Family in 2009.

NBC announced July 1 that it had renewed another freshman summer scripted series, drama Night Shift. The network has yet to announce the fate of two other new summer comedies, Taxi Brooklyn and Welcome to Sweden.