NBC Renews ‘The Blacklist’ for Season Seven

NBC has ordered a seventh season of The Blacklist. The drama, which has James Spader as “Red” Reddington, a high-profile criminal who works with a rookie FBI profiler to suss out wanted criminals, is averaging a 1.2 rating in adults 18-49 and 7.3 million total viewers in live plus seven day ratings from Nielsen.

“Congratulations to our amazing producers, cast and crew, all of whom continue to work at the top of their game and make The Blacklist one of NBC’s signature series,” said Lisa Katz and Tracey Pakosta, co-presidents of scripted programming, NBC Entertainment.

Related: ‘America’s Got Talent’ Returns on NBC May 28

The show airs Friday at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

Davis Entertainment produces The Blacklist in association with Sony Pictures Television and Universal Television.

Jon Bokenkamp, John Eisendrath, John Davis, John Fox, Spader, Lukas Reiter, J.R. Orci, Carla Kettner and Laura A. Benson are executive producers.