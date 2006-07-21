NBC Renews Talent, Comic

NBC Entertainment President Kevin Reilly confirmed the network has added an additional season each for summer alternative series America’s Got Talent and Last Comic Standing.

The network will bring back Talent at midseason after the conclusion of its fall Sunday-night NFL coverage. The Regis Philbin-hosted variety show has been one of the few breakout shows on network television this summer, averaging a 3.8 rating/12 share in the adult 18-49 demo and giving NBC a 74% bump on Wednesdays at 9 over last summer.

Last Comic Standing

will return for another cycle next June. It is averaging a 3.7/10 in the demo, up 95% for the network on Tuesdays at 9 over last summer.