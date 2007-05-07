NBC Renews Medium

NBC has issued an early fourth-season renewal for its 10 p.m. Wednesday drama Medium, which was considered to be on the bubble.

Although it has been averaging a 3.0 rating/8 share among adults 18-49 and 8.5 million viewers overall this season—finishing last in the time period against ABC’s Lost and CBS’ CSI:NY, the younger-skewing Medium has been building by 37 percent on its 18-49 lead-in, Crossing Jordan.

NBC Entertainment President Kevin Reilly cited viewer loyalty for producer Glenn Gordon Caron’s Medium, which is the only one of several questionable dramas that has shown any signs of growth this season.

The fates of Law & Order and Law & Order: Criminal Intent, along with Crossing Jordan, are also up in the air as NBC zeroes in on five or six strong drama pilots that may proceed to series.

While there is still understood to be a good deal of back-and-forth between NBC and L&O creator/executive producer Dick Wolf—the two are currently engaged in a high-stakes game of chicken—it is increasingly looking like the veteran mother ship L&O and Crossing Jordan will not return ,while Criminal Intent could possibly come back in some fashion, according to sources.

The talks are intense. The L&O franchise played an instrumental role in NBC’s 2004 acquisition of Universal, when it bought the entire studio for less than it would have cost to renew the three series.