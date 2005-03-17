NBC Renews Las Vegas, Joey

NBC has renewed prime-time shows The West Wing, Las Vegas, Crossing Jordan and Friends spinoff Joey for next season, as well as drama ER through 2008.

That was the message to advertisers Thursday from NBC's new entertainment president, Kevin Reilly.

The renewal news came in a program-development meeting with ad folks on the set of The Tonight Show with Jay Leno in Los Angeles.

While Reilly renewed those shows, he also conceded it was also about finding some new hits. "We can do better," said Reilly. "I am acutely aware that we need the next generation of hits."

This past February sweeps is the first time NBC placed last in a sweeps period since national people meters were introduced in 1987. Just a year ago, NBC claimed first prize in the February race, thanks to Friends and Frasier.