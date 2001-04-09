NBC renews Just Shoot Me

One day after NBC pulled the plug on 3rd Rock From The Sun, the network announced that it has renewed veteran comedy Just Shoot Me

for two more seasons.

NBC picked up the Universal Studios-produced comedy through the 2002-2003

season for just under $2 million per episode, sources say.

JustShoot Me is

currently in its fifth season on NBC and has posted its strongest adults 18-49

ratings ever this season. Season to date, the sitcom has averaged an 8.8

rating/21 share in adults 18-49, according to Nielsen Media Research.

Now NBC has to make a decision on a couple of midseason series,

Three Sisters and TheFighting Fitzgeralds. NBC executives were not commenting

on whether either show will be coming back next season.