NBC Renews Fore! USGA Championships
NBC Sports has extended its contract with the U.S. Golf Association through 2014.
That six-year extension will bring the Peacock's association with the USGA to 20 years.
The deal covers a quartet of USGA championships: the U.S. men's and women's open, the senior open, and the U.S. Amateur championship.
In addition, NBC gets an annual 90-minute show about the U.S. junior championships, alternating between girls and boys.
