NBC Renews ‘Ellen’s Game of Games’

NBC has renewed Ellen’s Game of Games for a third season. Hosted by Ellen DeGeneres, Game of Games features supersized versions of the most popular games from her daytime show. DeGeneres is an executive producer as well.

Ellen’s Game of Games returned to the NBC schedule Jan. 8, rating a 1.5 in viewers 18-49 to win the 8 p.m. hour. It bumped up to a 1.7 with this week’s episode.

“We are delighted that America has wholeheartedly embraced this wildly entertaining and unpredictable show,” said Meredith Ahr, president, alternative and reality group, NBC Entertainment. “Ellen’s signature humor, coupled with the clever twists she and the producers bring to each hilarious moment, puts Game of Games in a league of its own. We can’t wait to get started on season three.”

Besides DeGeneres, the executive producers are Kevin A. Leman II, Mary Connelly, Ed Glavin, Andy Lassner, Jeff Kleeman, Derek Westervelt and David A. Hurwitz.

The series is produced by Warner Horizon Unscripted and Alternative Television in association with Telepictures and A Very Good Production.