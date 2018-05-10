NBC Renews Drama ‘Blindspot’

Blindspot will be back for a fourth season on NBC. The show is a production of Warner Bros. Television, Berlanti Productions and Quinn’s House.

Blindspot centers on a tattooed woman found naked in a bag in Times Square. The woman has no recollection of her past and does not know who she is. Law enforcement finds that her tattoos contain clues to crimes they look to solve.

Creator and writer Martin Gero is an executive producer along with Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter.

Airing Fridays, Blindspot has averaged a 1.2 rating in viewers 18-49 and 5.4 million viewers overall in live-plus-seven-day Nielsen ratings.

The Blindspot cast includes Sullivan Stapleton, Jaimie Alexander, Rob Brown, Audrey Esparza, Ashley Johnson and Luke Mitchell.

