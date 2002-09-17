NBC renews Crime & Punishment

NBC's summer series, Crime & Punishment, has been renewed for a

second season, NBC Entertainment president Jeff Zucker said Tuesday.

The hour-long crime "drama-mentary" from Law & Order creator Dick

Wolf and documentarian Bill Guttentag ran on NBC for 12 weeks this summer,

winning its time period in 18 through 49 in 10 out of 12 weeks and averaging a

3.1 rating/9 share in that age group.

Crime & Punishment is the third summer series NBC has picked up for

another run, joining Dog Eat Dog and Meet My Folks.

The show follows real cases brought to trial by the San Diego District

Attorney's office, and it is filmed in high-definition video.

Crime & Punishment is produced by Wolf Films, Shape Pictures and

Anonymous Content in association with Universal Television Distribution.

Guttentag, Wolf and David Kanter are co-creators and executive producers.

Law & Order's Peter Jankowsi also executive-produces.