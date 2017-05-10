NBC Renews ‘Chicago Med’, ‘Fire’ and ‘P.D.’

NBC has renewed Chicago Med, Chicago Fire and Chicago P.D. It has not yet decided on the fate of Chicago Justice, or on Law & Order: SVU.

NBC also canceled drama Timeless. After premiering to a 1.9 in viewers 18-49 in early October, the Timeless season finale Feb. 20 did a 0.9. Timeless was one of a handful of time-travel shows debuting at last year’s upfront presentations.



Shawn Ryan, Eric Kripke, John Davis, John Fox, Marney Hochman and Neil Marshall are executive producers.

Abigail Spencer, Goran Visnjic and Matt Lanter are in the Timeless cast.