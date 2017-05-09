NBC Renews Drama ‘Taken’

NBC has renewed Taken for 16 episodes. The show comes from executive producer Luc Besson and the cast includes Jennifer Beals, Gaius Charles, Brooklyn Sudano, Monique Gabriela Curnen, Michael Irby, James Landry Hébert and Jose Pablo Cantillo.

The show is focused on a former Green Beret, Bryan Mills, as he deals with a personal tragedy that shakes him to the core. As he fights to overcome the trauma, he’s pulled into a career as a deadly CIA operative, a job that awakens his very particular, and very dangerous, set of skills.

The show has been running Mondays at 10 p.m., rating a 0.8 in its most recent airings.