NBC Remains King of Broadcast News

NBC Nightly News widened its lead in the fourth quarter, posting an average audience of 10.4 million viewers, representing a 7% lead over ABC World News Tonight’s 9.7 million viewers. A year ago, Nightly’s lead over World News was just 4%.

CBS Evening News remains in third place, and averaged 7.9 million viewers for the fourth quarter.

In the target demo, adults 25-54, NBC was also first with a 2.9 rating, while ABC was a close second, with a 2.8 rating. CBS trailed with a 2.2 rating.