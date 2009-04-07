NBC Relegates 'Kings' To Saturdays

Related -- Editorial: A Regal Attempt

NBC is pulling its ambitious, midseason drama Kings from its Sunday time slot, following less-than-stellar ratings performances in its first four outings.

Kings will finish out its run on Saturdays at 8 p.m. starting April 18. It will air in originals through June 13 with the exception of June 6. No more episodes of the show, from the network’s corporate sibling Universa Media Studios, will be produced at this time.

Starting this Sunday, Dateline will be expanded by an hour to fill the Kings slot and air from 7-9 p.m. through June 7. Dateline will be in originals during this time except on April 19 and May 10.

NBC executives originally aspired to highlight Kings on Thursdays. The David and Goliath story set in modern times was relegated to Sundays and debuted on March 15 with a two-hour premiere. The initial ratings performance was far below hopes, with a 1.6 rating in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demo and approximately six million viewers overall, according to Nielsen. The show has since drooped further in the ratings and consistently placed fourth in its time slot. This Sunday, Kings earned a 1.1/3.