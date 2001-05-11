Trending

NBC regains Thursday ratings form

Friends topped CBS's Survivor sequel and NBC reclaimed Thursday night in the May sweepstakes.

Friends hit an 8.4 rating, 27 share among adults 18-49 with 17 million viewers in Nielsen fast national numbers. That topped the first half-hour of Survivor: Back from the Outback, the CBS recap of the second edition of its reality series, which hit a 5.9/18 with 15.7 million viewers for its full hour. C.S.I.: Crime Scene Investigation came back to earth from what had been a heady Survivor lead-in, but showed strength with a 6.9/17 and 18.7 million viewers. A CSI rerun followed that with a 5.8/15 and 14.8 million viewers.

E.R. was NBC's high scorer, as usual, with an 11.6/30 and 22.8 million viewers.

So NBC finished with an 8.8 average rating among 18-49ers on the night to CBS's 6.2, also prevailing in total viewers with a 17.2 million average to CBS's 16.6 million. - Richard Tedesco