NBC Records Tough Olympic Victory

NBC won the night in the 18-49 demo with its Olympic coverage with a 5.9/15, according to Nielsen Fast Affiliate overnight numbers. But the amateur athletes were still no match for CBS' Survivor or Dancing With the Stars, with Olympic coverage actually in third place at 8-9 up against that regular programming.

CBS finished a close second at a 5.7/14, thanks to Survivor (6.3/16) and a repeat of CSI, which tied NBC at 9-10 with a 6.3/15.

ABC was a ways back at a 4.2/11, with a repeat of Grey's Anatomy only averaging a 3.5/8 at 9:30-10:30. Dancing with the Stars (a strong 4.9/13) is 90 minutes, necessitating the odd timing of Grey's, followed by a truncated Prime Time, though the it harkens to the network scheduling of yesteryear, when 90-minute shows abounded.

Going down swinging, The (soon-to-be folded) WB (2.4/6) topped Fox for fourth place, powered by Smallville with a 2.7/7. That show will almost certainly migrate to the new CW.



Fox averaged a 2.2/5 with movie Legally Blonde.

Univision was next at a 1.9/5, with UPN cracking a one rating for the first night in a few with a 1.2/3 thanks to a 1.8/5 for Everybody Hates Chris at 8.