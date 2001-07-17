NBC reality tandem keeps rolling

NBC's reality Monday kept rolling along, with Fear Factor leading its tag-team companion series, Weakest Link.

Fear Factor, which stages stunts to force contestants to face their greatest fears, hit a 5.8 rating, 19 share among the 18-49 crowd in Nielsen fast national numbers with 12.4 million viewers. Weakest Link followed with a relatively limp 4.7/13 with 11.2 million viewers.

Dateline NBC wrapped the night with a 4.0/11 and 9.4 million viewers, apparently benefitting from the lead-in, as NBC solidly trumped its rerun competition. - Richard Tedesco