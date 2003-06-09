NBC reality star was booted from military

Attorney Rob Campos, the star of NBC's latest reality show, For Love or

Money, was forced out of the U.S. Marine

Corps in 1999 after groping a female Navy officer while he was drunk, according

to The Smoking Gun Web site (www.thesmokinggun.com).

NBC responded that production on the show has been completed and the second

episode is airing Monday night, but the network clearly would have preferred to

know about Campos' indiscretion before casting him.

"NBC and [executive producer Bruce] Nash were not aware of the incident that

occurred while Mr. Campos was in the military," the network said in a prepared statement.

"The incident is not public record and, thus, was not found in the public-record

searches conducted by the investigator hired by the show."

Campos apologized, saying, "I had believed that it was a private matter that

had been resolved. I received two commendations while in the military, as well

as an honorable discharge, and did not believe that the incident was relevant to

my potential participation in the show."

A report on the site said it was tipped off by a source who knew the woman in

question, and the woman gave TSG an interview but would not allow the site to

use her name.

According to her, Campos barged into her room in the early morning and groped

her breasts.

She kneed him in the groin and left the room, while the drunken Campos

proceeded to vomit in the woman's bathroom.

In Nash Entertainment's For Love or Money, 15 women vie for the heart of one man, Campos, but he doesn't know

that the woman he selects will have her choice of either him or $1 million

dollars.