NBC reality star was booted from military
Attorney Rob Campos, the star of NBC's latest reality show, For Love or
Money, was forced out of the U.S. Marine
Corps in 1999 after groping a female Navy officer while he was drunk, according
to The Smoking Gun Web site (www.thesmokinggun.com).
NBC responded that production on the show has been completed and the second
episode is airing Monday night, but the network clearly would have preferred to
know about Campos' indiscretion before casting him.
"NBC and [executive producer Bruce] Nash were not aware of the incident that
occurred while Mr. Campos was in the military," the network said in a prepared statement.
"The incident is not public record and, thus, was not found in the public-record
searches conducted by the investigator hired by the show."
Campos apologized, saying, "I had believed that it was a private matter that
had been resolved. I received two commendations while in the military, as well
as an honorable discharge, and did not believe that the incident was relevant to
my potential participation in the show."
A report on the site said it was tipped off by a source who knew the woman in
question, and the woman gave TSG an interview but would not allow the site to
use her name.
According to her, Campos barged into her room in the early morning and groped
her breasts.
She kneed him in the groin and left the room, while the drunken Campos
proceeded to vomit in the woman's bathroom.
In Nash Entertainment's For Love or Money, 15 women vie for the heart of one man, Campos, but he doesn't know
that the woman he selects will have her choice of either him or $1 million
dollars.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.