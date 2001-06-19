NBC reality sparks seasonal response

Say what you want about NBC's new reality series, but the Monday night duo of Weakest Link and Fear Factor are drawing a lot of summertime viewers.

The pair of reality shows led NBC to a nightly win in adults 18-49, averaging a 4.3 rating/13 share Monday, according to Nielsen Media Research. Fear Factor (8 p.m. ET/PT) won its time period with a 4.6/15 in adults 18-49, 5.6/21 in adults 18-34 and 10.2 million viewers. Weakest Link won its 9-10 p.m. time period in adults 18-49 (5.2/15), adults 18-34 (5.9/19) and total viewers (11.9 million).

Both Fear Factor and Weakest Link were off slightly in the key adults 18-49 category from the previous week, when Fear Factor averaged a 5.2/17 and Weakest Link a 6.0/17.

NBC's reality punch and the NBA Finals also helped lead the network to a weekly victory in both adults 18-49 (4.1 rating) and total viewers (9.8 million) for the week ending June 17. It was NBC's ninth consecutive weekly victory in adults 18-49. ABC finished second for the week in adults 18-49 (2.6) and CBS came in second in total viewers (8.3 million).

