NBC reality slumps, still rules

NBC's Monday night reality tandem took a ratings nose dive, but still showed enough drawing power to outrun ABC's Monday Night Football pre-season debut and a raft of rerun competition.

Fear Factor faltered to a 4.6 rating, 15 share among adults 18-49 and drew 9.7 million viewers in Nielsen fast national numbers. Weakest Link followed with a 4.4/13 and 10.7 million takers.

Meanwhile, the AFC/NFC Hall of Fame pre-season game on MNF drew a 3.1/9 with 7.4 million viewers.

- Richard Tedesco