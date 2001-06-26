NBC reality rules Monday ratings

NBC's new reality duo has established a potentially dominant foothold on Monday night during the summer ratings doldrums.

Trumping rerun lineups on CBS and Fox - the usual Monday night winners - NBC's Fear Factor hit a 5.3 rating, 18 share among adults 18-49 and drew 11 million viewers in Nielsen fast national numbers, and Weakest Link scored a 5.3/15 with 12.4 million viewers. While those numbers are below the top ratings Fear Factor (7.4) and Weakest Link (9.0) have attained among 18-49ers, they indicate a consistent following for NBC's initial reality TV forays. The only other non-repeats on Monday night, ABC's 20/20 Downtown and CBS's 48 Hours drew 8.2 million viewers and 10.2 million takers, respectively. - Richard Tedesco