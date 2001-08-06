NBC reality reruns rule

NBC's all-reality rerun lineup dominated Sunday night in the midst of the August ratings doldrums.

Fear Factor was the network's big scorer, with the second of back-to-back repeat episodes hitting a 4.5 rating, 12 share and drawing 9.8 million viewers. A retread Weakest Link episode followed with a 3.8/11 and 9.4 million viewers.

Meanwhile, a repeat of ABC's Who Wants To Be a Millionaire? drew 10.9 million viewers. CBS's 60 Minutes was the night's single biggest draw, with 11.8 million viewers. - Richard Tedesco