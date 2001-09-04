NBC reality limps through Labor Day

NBC's Weakest Link and reality reruns shared meager Labor Day ratings spoils with CBS sitcom reruns and an ABC movie.

Weakest Link hit one of its weakest points of its summer run with a 3.1 rating, 9 share among adults 18-49, and 8.3 million viewers in Nielsen fast national numbers. Back-to-back Fear Factor reruns followed with a 3.6/10 and a 4.2/11, respectively.

CBS's Everybody Loves Raymond rerun was the night's top scorer, hitting a 4.7/12 with 13 million viewers. ABC's showing of Glimmer Man with Steven Seagal hit a 4.1/11 with 11.8 million takers. - Richard Tedesco