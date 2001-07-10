NBC reality duo keeps rolling

NBC's reality duo kept the network's summer Monday ratings run intact against rerun lineups on its opposite numbers.

Fear Factor, where contestants confront their greatest sources of anxiety in staged stunts, drew its largest audience since its debut with a 5.9 rating, 19 share among adult 18-49 and 12.3 million viewers in Nielsen fast national numbers. British game show import Weakest Link followed with a 5.7/16 and 12.8 million viewers. A Monday edition of Dateline NBC benefitted from the lead-in, hitting a 4.9/14 with 11.6 million takers.

CBS's Everybody Loves Raymond ruled among the repeats with a 4.1/12 and 11.4 million viewers.

- Richard Tedesco