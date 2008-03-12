NBC Ready to Hold That Tiger in Back-to-Back Tournaments

NBC Sports is teeing it up for back-to-back golf tournaments featuring Tiger Woods.

Woods is going for five wins in a row this week at the Arnold Palmer Invitational at Bay Hill and NBC is looking to score in the ratings.

According to NBC, it has the most tournaments (10) that Tiger is expected to play in during 2008, with CBS next with seven and ABC with one.

If past is prologue, that lineup will translate into almost double the ratings of non-Tiger events.

According to NBC, the weekend (Saturday and Sunday) household rating/share average of tournaments Tiger didn't play in was a 1.7/4, versus a 3.4/9 for tournaments in which he played.

It gets even better when Tiger is in contention -- a 4.0/10 rating average.

So far in 2008, tournaments have averaged a 3.2 rating with Tiger playing on the weekend and a 2.1 without.