NBC readies prime lineup

NBC's new fall prime time program lineup is scheduled to be unveiled at Radio

City Music Hall Monday.

Unlike the past few years, though, when NBC's schedule was set the week prior

to its formal announcement, the network's programmers are still debating,

analyzing and considering all options.

Network officials don't expect the new schedule to be finalized until late

Sunday.

On Thursday, the network denied a published report that it was circulating

bogus schedules in order to throw the press off the trail.

The only thing bogus, said a network spokeswoman, was that published

report.

Meanwhile, the network isn't giving much away about its new plans.

But it has picked up a new workplace comedy, Good Morning Miami.

Network and producer sources said NBC is leaning toward picking up family

drama Miss American Pie, although entertainment president Jeff Zucker has

said he's also keen on two other dramas: War Stories and

Kingpin.

A comedy with Chevy Chase also has a good shot at making the new lineup.

A key scheduling move under consideration: shifting Just Shoot Me to

Tuesday and Scrubs to Thursday.

The rest of the broadcast networks will also present their new lineups to

advertisers this coming week in New York.