NBC Readies Morgan for Prime Time
With Coupling cancelled, NBC will roll out midseason replacement The Tracy MorganShow Tuesdays at 8 p.m. starting Dec. 2. Tracy Morgan will lead off the night, bumping Whoopi to 8:30 p.m. and Happy Family to 9:30, leaving Frasier in place at 9.
Starting Thursday, Dec. 4, Good Morning Miami will leave Tuesdays and return to Thursdays at 9:30 p.m. That night, NBC will air another original episode of The Tracy Morgan Show behind Friends at 8:30 p.m., replacing Scrubs.
The Tracy Morgan Show is produced by Carsey-Werner-Mandabach and Lorne Michael’s Broadway Video Television and NBC Studios. David Israel and Jim O’Doherty serve as executive producers and writers.
