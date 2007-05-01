NBC Racks Up Sports Emmys

Winners of the 28th annual Sports Emmy Awards were announced by the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences in New York last night. Presented by the likes of sports personalities Bob Costas, Tim McCarver and Cris Collinsworth, awards went to winners in 30 categories, including play-by-play personality, sports documentary and live sports special.

NBC grabbed the lion’s share, claiming nine trophies. The network was followed by ABC, ESPN and TNT, with four apiece, followed by Fox and HBO with three.

