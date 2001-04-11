NBC puts strength behind Weakest Link
NBC programmers are going to showcase their midseason quiz show, TheWeakest Link, on three consecutive nights next week, beginning with the
series premiere Monday, April 16, at 8 p.m.
The game show, which is based on a similar British series, will also air
Tuesday at 9:30 p.m. and Wednesday at 10 p.m.
