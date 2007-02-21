NBC Puts Programming on L.A. Buses

NBC’s Los Angeles stations have partnered with out-of-home video provider Transit TV to provide local news, weather, sports and entertainment programming on 2,200 buses in the Los Angeles metro area.

Beginning this month, 1.2 million bus riders in Los Angeles will be able to see programming from KNBC (NBC), KVEA (Telemundo) and KWHY (a Spanish-language independent).

Five minutes of every hour of Transit TV’s programming on its 4,400 LCD screens on the 2,200 buses will include programming from the NBC stations.