NBC Puts 'Locals Only' Apps on iTunes

NBC Local Integrated Media has made 10 "Locals Only" applications available for free in the iTunes App Store. The apps "are designed to connect users with the latest local news, information and entertainment," said NBC in a statement, "while empowering them to sound off through personal photos and observations."

The apps are for iPhone and iPod touch users. They represent the 10 NBC O&O markets: San Francisco Bay Area, Los Angeles, Dallas-Fort Worth, New York, San Diego, Philadelphia, Washington, Chicago, Connecticut and Miami.

"These apps highlight the energy of the cities through a highly visual interface and dynamic stories, not just from our editorial teams, but from our users--the city insiders," said Local Integrated Media V.P. of Business Operations Katherine Wu. "Now iPhone and iPod touch users can easily create and share their own content, tell other locals what's worth checking out, revel in unusual and surprising happenings in their city, offer opinions about local issues, and post confessions anonymously all while on-the-go."

Several station groups have been offering their users a mobile experience through App Store offerings. Univision announced its mobile app yesterday, and groups such as LIN and Newport TV have been active on the app front as well.