NBC puts Just Shoot Me to sleep

After a dismal ratings outing Tuesday, NBC has pulled six-year veteran

Just Shoot Me off the schedule.

After moving from Thursdays to Tuesdays, the show has had a tough run, with

NBC delaying its fall launch and then pulling it in midseason after it failed

to perform.

NBC had planned to run the remaining episodes of the show through May sweeps,

but instead it will program specials such as Outrageous Game Show

Moments in the Tuesday 8 p.m. slot.

NBC may run the original episodes of Just Shoot Me it has left this

summer, but that has yet to be determined.