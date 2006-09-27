NBC Pushes Jordan Back for Game Show
By Ben Grossman
NBC is pushing back the 2006-07 launch of Crossing Jordan and will instead debut game show 1 vs 100 on Friday, Oct. 13 at 9 pm. The network will use a special airing of Deal or No Deal at 8 p.m. to try and boost the new game show’s opening audience.
1 vs 100
, an imported Dutch format from Endemol USA, will then shift into the 8 p.m. timeslot beginning October 20. NBC says Crossing Jordan, originally slated for that time period, will rejoin the schedule at a date to be announced later.
Bob Saget hosts the show, which is executive produced by Scott St. John, who also heads up Deal or No Deal.
