NBC Pulls Plug on ‘Mission Control’

NBC will not move ahead with comedy Mission Control. The pilot, from Universal Television and Will Ferrell and Adam McKay’s Gary Sanchez Productions, had been picked up in May.

The show was to star Krysten Ritter as a female engineer working at NASA in the 1960s. The pilot was written by David Hornsby. No premiere date had been scheduled.

Mission Control is the second project from NBC’s upfront slate killed before it made it to air. The network decided in August that it would not move forward with miniseries Emerald City.

