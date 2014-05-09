Upfronts 2014: NBC Orders ‘One Big Happy,’ 'Mission Control,' 'Bad Judge'

NBC has ordered comedies One Big Happy, Mission Control and Bad Judge. The pickups follow a number of renewals and cancelations from the network early Friday.

One Big Happy, about a gay woman and a straight man who decide to start a family together, comes from Warner Bros. Television and A Very Good Production. Writer Liz Feldman and director Scott Ellis serve as executive producers with Ellen DeGeneres.

Mission Control, about a female engineer working at NASA in the 1960s, is executive produced by writer David Hornsby with Adam McKay, Will Ferrell and Owen Burke. It is produced by Universal Television and Gary Sanchez Productions.

Also from Universal Television and Gary Sanchez Productions is Bad Judge, starring Kate Walsh as a party girl and criminal court judge. The series is written by Chad Kultgen, who is executive producing with McKay, Ferrell, Anne Heche, Jill Sobel Messick, Kevin Messick and Kate Walsh.

The comedies are the third, fourth an fifth ordered this week by NBC, following A to Z and Marry Me.