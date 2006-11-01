NBC Pulls Kidnapped

NBC has pulled Kidnapped off its schedule completely, replacing its Saturday night airing with a repeat of Law & Order: Criminal Intent as of this Saturday.

The serialized drama, which previously had its order cut to 13 episodes and was dumped onto Saturday nights, drew a miniscule 1.2 rating/4 share last Saturday in the 18-49 demo.

It was originally launched on Wednesday nights at 10, but was quickly moved to Saturdays after it failed to find an audience in a fall season in which many of the rookie serialized dramas (such as CW’s Runaway and CBS’ Smith) flopped.

An NBC spokesperson confirmed the show will not return to the network; however, the remaining eight episodes will be made available online at NBC.com.