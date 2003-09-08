NBC promotes two
Erin Underhill and Jayson Dinsmore have been promoted at NBC
Entertainment.
Underhill moves up to vice president of current series from
director of current series.
In her new position, she will continue to oversee shows such as The West
Wing, ER, American Dreams, Third Watch and
Father of the Pride, a computer-generated-imaging animated show for
fall 2004. Underhill also will help to supervise NBC’s mini-movies.
She started as an intern and executive assistant in current programs at
Paramount Domestic Television in 1992, and from 1994-97, she was a development executive at Yerkovich
Productions.
Underhill joined NBC Studios as a coordinator in 1997, and became director of
drama development for NBC in 1999.
Dinsmore becomes director of alternative programs, moving up from manager,
where he had been since March 2002.
In his new position, he will develop alternative series and specials for NBC
and Bravo. Dinsmore joined NBC in July 2000 as coordinator of alternative
programs and specials.
