NBC promotes two

Erin Underhill and Jayson Dinsmore have been promoted at NBC

Entertainment.

Underhill moves up to vice president of current series from

director of current series.

In her new position, she will continue to oversee shows such as The West

Wing, ER, American Dreams, Third Watch and

Father of the Pride, a computer-generated-imaging animated show for

fall 2004. Underhill also will help to supervise NBC’s mini-movies.

She started as an intern and executive assistant in current programs at

Paramount Domestic Television in 1992, and from 1994-97, she was a development executive at Yerkovich

Productions.

Underhill joined NBC Studios as a coordinator in 1997, and became director of

drama development for NBC in 1999.

Dinsmore becomes director of alternative programs, moving up from manager,

where he had been since March 2002.

In his new position, he will develop alternative series and specials for NBC

and Bravo. Dinsmore joined NBC in July 2000 as coordinator of alternative

programs and specials.