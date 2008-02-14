NBC Promotes Teri Weinberg, Realigns Programming, Development

NBC expanded Teri Weinberg’s role at NBC Entertainment, giving the executive vice president responsibility for both development and current-series programming.

The move is part of a larger executive shuffling at NBC Entertainment aimed at integrating oversight of current programming with a year-round development strategy.

In turn, Jeff Ingold, senior VP for comedy development, and Katie O’Connell, senior VP for drama development, will add current series to their plates, reporting to Weinberg.

Erin Gough Wehrenberg, who previously oversaw current series, will now oversee network development and current programming at Universal Media Studios, reporting to studio president Katherine Pope.

“As part of our goal to become a lean, efficient organization for the 21st century, we’ve decided to more closely align current programming and development,” said Ben Silverman, co-chairman of NBC Entertainment and Universal Media Studios, in a statement announcing the promotions. “As we start to develop scripted programs all year round, this new organization will help to link all of our resources so we can have a greenhouse of creativity at NBC Universal.”

Weinberg, who worked with Silverman at Reveille, followed him to NBC in June 2007. Before joining Reveille at its inception in 2002, she was a TV agent at ICM.