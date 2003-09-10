NBC Promos Boost Telemundo Premieres

The extra promotional boost that NBC and Bravo lent to little brother

Telemundo paid off, as the NBC-owned Spanish-language network launched two premieres

Monday night to higher-than-average ratings.

Reality dating show La Cenicienta scored a 2.3 rating in adults 18-49

from 7 p.m.-8 p.m., according to the Nielsen Media Research Hispanic Television Index, which

looks only at Hispanic households.

That’s up 44% over Telemundo’s summer time-period average and up 35%

compared with the first two weeks of last season.

The show also pulled in a 20 share versus the network’s summer average

of 14 in the time period.

From 8 p.m.-9 p.m., telenovela Amor Descarado did even better with

a 3.9 rating, up 70% compared to the summer and up 63% versus the first two

weeks of last season.

Amor Descarado was Telemundo’s second-highest premiere for a telenovela

since 1999, with Baby Sister scoring a 4.5 in April 2001.

On Tuesday night, La Cenicienta maintained its 2.3 in Hispanic adults

18-49, while Amor Descarado dropped 13% to 3.4.

An NBC spokesman said the network remained happy with those numbers because

shows typically drop 20% or more in their second airing.

NBC and sister cable network Bravo ran their first-ever promos for

Telemundo’s new shows in August.

NBC placed promos in Fear Factor and For Love or Money 2, the

network’s shows most popular with Latino audiences.

Bravo used promotional vehicles such as the theatrical Selena,

starring Jennifer Lopez as the ill-fated Mexican-American pop star, to

cross-promote the new shows to Hispanic audiences.