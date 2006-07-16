NBC Profit Plunges
Operating profit dropped dramatically for the broadcasting side of NBC Universal during the second quarter. In an earnings report Friday, parent company General Electric didn’t disclose a lot of detail but said that operating profit at NBC’s primetime, station and TV-production units plunged 45% from the same period last year. NBC has been hammered in the ratings, and its audience has shrunk 30% over the past two years. Ad sales at the network and its stations have followed suit.
NBC’s problems were enough to offset the strong results at its sibling cable-network and movie divisions and cut profits for GE’s whole NBC Universal division 10% to $882 million. NBC U’s revenues were flat at $3.8 billion. In a conference call with investors, GE CFO Keith Sherin said NBC U’s performance is just where the company had forecast. Although the third quarter should be just as bad, Sherin predicts a turnaround during the fourth quarter, partly because NBC will start airing NFL games in primetime in the fall.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.