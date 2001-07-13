NBC profit falls 15%

NBC reported a 15% drop in operating profit to $541 million on a 6% decline in revenue to $1.83 billion for the second quarter, according to numbers released by parent General Electric.

For the first six months of the year, NBC's profits are down 14% to $297 million, on a 5% revenue decline to $3.35 billion. In its release, GE sited the "very difficult advertising environment" that the TV industry is currently faced with. - Steve McClellan