NBC presents Indian Dance

Sports-lean NBC has found a weekend sporting event with competitive spirit and "the skills of an Olympic athlete."

It is The World of American Indian Dance.

The network has slated the one-hour documentary -- which looks at powwows and the dances that are featured in them -- for an April 19, 3 p.m. airing.

Producer Four Directions Entertainment calls it "the first-ever American Indian-produced documentary to air on a major TV network."

Four Directions is an enterprise of the New York-based Oneida Indian Nation.

The production, green-lighted by Oneida CEO Ray Halbritter, was produced and will be broadcast in high-definition TV.