NBC Preps Office Webisodes

NBC announced that Webisodes featuring characters from The Office will make their debut on NBC.com July 10.

The summer Web series will be the second time that The Office has migrated online. NBC featured a similar series of Webisodes two summers ago. Those Webisodes were brought to center stage during the writers’ strike, when writers used them as an example of online writing work that they felt they deserved compensation for.

The new installment, dubbed “Kevin’s Loan,” follows accountant Kevin as he pursues a unique solution to pay off gambling debts. Office cast members Oscar Nunez, Leslie David Baker and Craig Robinson will reprise their series roles on the Webisodes.