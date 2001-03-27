NBC posts top score for Players Championship

NBC Sports' coverage of The Players Championship on Saturday and Sunday, March 24 and 25 posted the event's best two-day ratings average since 1987, and an 18 percent increase over last year's two-day coverage, according to Nielsen Media Research.

For the two days, NBC earned a 4.7 rating, 11 share, up from last year's 4.0 /11 and The Players Championships' best rating since a 6.7/16 in 1987. Saturday's third round coverage garnered a 4.0/11, an eight percent boost from 2000's 3.7/11 and the highest ratings since 1987 when Saturday's Players Championship coverage posted a 4.1/13. - Joe Schlosser